Odisha reports 1,096 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,096 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 985827 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 389 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 92 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th August
New Positive Cases: 1096
In quarantine: 637
Local contacts: 459
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 40
2. Balasore: 77
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 21
5. Balangir: 7
6. Cuttack: 92
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 9
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 58
12. Jajpur: 68
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 17
16. Kendrapada: 36
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 389
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 32
22. Nayagarh: 29
23. Nuapada: 2
24. Puri: 48
25. Rayagada: 6
26. Sambalpur: 8
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 20
29. State Pool: 82
New recoveries: 1558
Cumulative tested: 16491415
Positive: 985827
Recovered: 966928
Active cases: 12480