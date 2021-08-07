Odisha reports 1,096 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,096 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 985827 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 389 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 92 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 6th August New Positive Cases: 1096 In quarantine: 637 Local contacts: 459 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 40 2. Balasore: 77 3. Bargarh: 11 4. Bhadrak: 21 5. Balangir: 7 6. Cuttack: 92 7. Deogarh: 1 8. Dhenkanal: 9 9. Gajapati: 4 10. Ganjam: 5 11. Jagatsinghpur: 58 12. Jajpur: 68 13. Jharsuguda: 5 14. Kalahandi: 3 15. Kandhamal: 17 16. Kendrapada: 36 17. Keonjhar: 13 18. Khurda: 389 19. Koraput: 7 20. Malkangiri: 4 21. Mayurbhanj: 32 22. Nayagarh: 29 23. Nuapada: 2 24. Puri: 48 25. Rayagada: 6 26. Sambalpur: 8 27. Sonepur: 2 28. Sundargarh: 20 29. State Pool: 82 New recoveries: 1558 Cumulative tested: 16491415 Positive: 985827 Recovered: 966928 Active cases: 12480