Odisha: RedCross Man Of Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Social worker & Red Cross Volunteer Mr. Abdul Rahman Khan has been felicitated by Chief Minister Odisha on 29th August 2019.”State Award on Social Service” Khan has been helping the distressed people to reach at hospital and doing many others humanitarian works for the last 22 years. through Red Cross Society. He has been awarded with a certificate along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 by the CM.Meanwhile, Khan donated the money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and District Red Cross Society through Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakre, who thanked him for such noble deed and inspired him to do more such works in future.The Governor of Odisha Dr. S. C. Jamir dedicated “My Red Cross Story” a life history of Mr. Khan ,Joint Secretary Indian Red Cross Society, Keonjhar District Branch at Raj Bhawan Bhubaneswar on 17th January 2018 and Express his views that this Book encourage to the other Red Cross volunteers.. The Book contains fifty-two pages with Colorful pictures & write-up of Mr. Khan’s humanitarian activities through Red Cross to the society. it is also first time in Indian Red Cross history to published a activity book by a Red Cross volunteer. Mr. Khan dedicated to Red Cross since last twenty-two years. He is now act as Secretary Voluntary Blood Donors association, Secretary Odisha blood Bank, Keonjhar , State Disaster Response team member & Master trainer First Medical responder & also Senior journalist.. He Popularly known as Red Cross Man of Keonjhar Here is a bird’s eye view of Mr. A.R.Khan’s life. As a scribe he took the profession often encountering challenges. He found photography more enchanting and also took to lenses. It made him one among the best photographer in the state. Journalism & Photography gave him a tremendous scope to reach and study the poor and needy people. He could see closely their helplessness and many forms of exploitation. Perhaps without taking up photography it wouldn’t have been possible on his part to have a close look. He was often stunned and surprised the see the victims of social prejudices are none but the real sons of the soil. Close observations of the suffering prompted him finally to be a social worker to render service to the needy. With full confidence, He pinned his decision to join Indian Red Cross Society as the best medium to reach out to the suffering life of subjugated with a helping hand. Hence, He was enlisted as a life member of Indian Red Cross Society despite knowing his life is a busy one. He got the rare satisfaction in extending an effective helping hand to the deserving needy facing the odds of hardship. In the meanwhile, the then Collector Ms. Debjani Chakrabarti, IAS observing his passion to serve had entrusted him the entire responsibility of IRCS as Joint Secretary under her close watch and guidance. Also with encouragement of the then Collector. the Red Cross Blood Bank restored at the same time. He used to manage the Blood Bank, Blood Donation camps. By sincere motivation many willing blood donors were added to Red Cross Blood Bank. Now, Odisha Red Cross Blood Bank of Keonjhar collects a Recorded Nine thousand units of Blood per year. It is a self sufficient Blood Bank. It gives him great pleasure to maintain that pace. He became one of the first National level Master trainers in First Medical Responder in Keonjhar District as well as Odisha undergoing different trainings under the aegis of State Red Cross Society of Odisha. the then Hony. Secretary IRCS OSB who poured inspiration to his mission for Blood Donation and service to mankind through Red Cross that got a leap forward. It would be most appropriate to mention that the cooperation and help by the Collectors like Mr. D.V. Swami IAS, Mr. Balwant Singh, IAS and Dr. N.thirumala Naik, IAS. Mr.Ashish thakare,IAS,He will remain ever obliged to them for their valuable support in his mission. Red Cross gives him an opportunity to share good and bad times of the needy. Now he really feel the captivating pleasure in rendering service to the truly deserving. He feel the importance of being “a friend in need is a friend in deed, He have been regularly organizing different Training camps like first Aid, first Aid Methodology, Climate Change, Disaster Risk, Psychosocial Support, Health Care, Disaster Reduction, International Humanitarian Law, Water management, Voluntarism, Greenhouse effect, with the support of IRCS Odisha State Branch and IRCS Keonjhar District Branch as well in different parts of Odisha for the new Generation, He privileged to extend his gratitude to his father Halim khan, Mother Hasiran Bibi, , He also proud and glorified as both of his sons ARN & AAHAN have become life member of IRCS too .Mr. Khan cruising on with his mission adhering to Seven fundamentals and principals of Red Cross. With continued support and cooperation, He sure to achieve the summit of success in future.