AM/NS India’s Digital Skill Centre inaugurated at Keonjhar

Keonjhar : A Digital Skill Centre set up by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) was inaugurated at Keonjhar on 18th January 2024 by Shri T S Shanbhogue, Executive Director, Strategic Projects, AM/NS India. Present on the occasion were Shri Arun Kumar Panda, representative from District Employment Office, Keonjhar and senior officials of AM/NS India including Shri Jaiwardhan Paroha, Plant Head – Dabuna, Shri Shailendra Sah, Project Head – Tailing Dam, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, Shri Sunila Das, Head HR – Odisha, among others.

Aligned to the Skill India Mission of Government, the flagship CSR project of AM/NS India, Daksh in partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) aims to make local youths employable by upskilling and offering jobs post training in IT-ITes job roles.

In the first phase, 200 youths have been planned to be trained in the Digital Skill Centre from the nearby villages of Keonjhar district. Post enrolment in the first batch, the trainees will be counselled and inducted into 440 hours of training programme and will be trained in job roles of Domestic Data Entry Operators and Domestic IT Helpdesk attendant. It will include theoretical and practical training along with industrial visits. To enhance employability competencies, soft skills training will also be imparted to them. On completion of the training, the trainees will be assessed by Sector Skill Council empanelled agencies and will be issued training completion certificates with placement opportunities.

Skill development is a core focus of AM/NS India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The company aims to bridge the skill gap as per industry requirement for better employment opportunities for youths and the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme for self-reliance.

AM/NS India is already running 8 centres at its other operating locations and has trained 1359 educated and unemployed youths from operational areas and 982 (72.2%) have been provided job opportunity. All the centres are running in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation.

On the occasion, Shri T S Shanbhogue, Executive Director, Strategic Projects, AM/NS India encouraged the students to gainfully use the platform for better career opportunity and build their future.

Shri Arun Kumar Panda, representative from District Employment Office, Keonjhar in his address emphasised the students to improve their knowledge and skills. He appreciated the CSR programs of AM/NS India and expressed that his department looks forward to closely work with AM/NS India on skill development initiatives at Keonjhar location.