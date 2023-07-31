IT Department reports a significant increase in number of ITRs filed this year compared to previous year

New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) Department has reported a significant increase in the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed this year compared to the previous year. As of 1 p.m. today, a total of 5 crore 83 lakh ITRs have been filed, surpassing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July last year. The Department said the e-filing portal has witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins by 1 p.m. today, and over one crore 78 lakh successful logins yesterday. A total of ten lakh 39 thousand ITRs were filed till 1 p.m. today, with three lakh four thousand ITRs filed in the last one hour.

Tomorrow is the last day for filing ITRs for the Assessment Year 2023-24.