New Delhi: Indian contingent finished their Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships today with 14 medals including nine gold, four silvers and a bronze.

Indian athletes clinched six medals on the final day of the event at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian 4×400 meter mixed relay team of Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas and Himanshi Malik won the first gold medal of the day. The event also featured a second Indian relay team comprising Nihal Joel William, Subha Venkatesan, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Vithya Ramraj, who bagged the silver medal.

Amoj Jacob, an Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist, then teamed up with Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal to secure the gold medal in the 4×400 meter men’s relay event.

In the 4×400 meter women’s relay event, the Indian quartet of Sonia Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha V and Himanshi Malik bagged the gold medal. Interestingly, in the same event, Olympian Jisna Mathew and Vithya Ramraj of India teamed up with Sri Lanka’s WS Himaya Fernando and K Shanika Lakshani to come in third.

India’s T Santhosh Kumar also finished first in the men’s 400 meter hurdles.

India’s javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena, who won the gold medal on Friday, was awarded the Best Male Thrower trophy.