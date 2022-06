Bhubaneswar : As after a break of two years due to Covid restrictions , the devotees were allowed to attend and offer prayers to holy deities on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima , marking the beginning of the Ratha Yatra, the view at Puri Bada Danda and near Srimandir were eternally heavenly in itself , as well as the whole atmosphere was drowned with the Bhakta’s bhakti towards their lord.