Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for instructions given to make 10 lakh recruitments in Mission Mode in one and a half years in all government departments and ministries

New Delhi :The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah has thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the instructions given to make 10 lakh recruitments in Mission Mode in one and half years in all government departments and ministries.

Through a tweet, the Union Home Minister said “The basis of New India is its youth power, to empower them Shri Modi is working continuously. Shri Modi’s directive to make 10 lakh recruitments in mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.”

The Union Home Ministry has taken steps to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode as per the instructions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make 10 lakh recruitments in all government departments and ministries in one and a half years.