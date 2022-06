New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has prayed to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. Shri Modi said that ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people and inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

