Odisha: Nawarangpur District reports 73 new COVID19 cases Today, tally surges to 2,582

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District reports 73 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. District’s tally surges to 2,582 .

It should be noted that 4180 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2466 from quarantine centres & 1714 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 171341.

Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 155

2. Balasore: 133

3. Bargarh: 100

4. Bhadrak: 81

5. Balangir: 73

6. Boudh: 56

7. Cuttack: 492

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 123

13. Jajpur: 184

14. Jharsuguda: 83

15. Kalahandi: 67

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 121

18. Keonjhar: 73

19. Khurda: 688

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 163

23. Nawarangpur: 73

24. Nayagarh: 54

25. Nuapada: 54

26. Puri: 166

27. Rayagada: 160

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 62

30. Sundargarh: 166

31. State Pool: 337

New Recovery: 3607

Cumulative Tested: 2667747

Positive: 171341

Recovered: 133466

Active Case: 37140

