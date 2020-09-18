Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 53 new COVID19 cases Today, tally surges to 2,988

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 53 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. District’s tally surges to 2,988.

It should be noted that 4180 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2466 from quarantine centres & 1714 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 171341.

Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 155

2. Balasore: 133

3. Bargarh: 100

4. Bhadrak: 81

5. Balangir: 73

6. Boudh: 56

7. Cuttack: 492

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 67

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 123

13. Jajpur: 184

14. Jharsuguda: 83

15. Kalahandi: 67

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 121

18. Keonjhar: 73

19. Khurda: 688

20. Koraput: 99

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 163

23. Nawarangpur: 73

24. Nayagarh: 54

25. Nuapada: 54

26. Puri: 166

27. Rayagada: 160

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 62

30. Sundargarh: 166

31. State Pool: 337

New Recovery: 3607

Cumulative Tested: 2667747

Positive: 171341

Recovered: 133466

Active Case: 37140

