Bhubanneswar: CBI officials raid former #Odisha minister & BJD leader Debi Mishra’s residence in Bhubaneswar in connection with Seashore chit fund scam.

The CBI sleuths questioned me on Mahanadi Tourism project as I was the Tourism minister then. They asked me about the document of the project and I said they are at the Tourism dept, says BJD MLA Debi Mishra.

Related

comments