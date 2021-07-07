Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,602 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 6th July

New Positive Cases: 2602
In quarantine: 1495
Local contacts: 1107

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 99
    2. Balasore: 164
    3. Bargarh: 13
    4. Bhadrak: 95
    5. Balangir: 5
    6. Boudh: 21
    7. Cuttack: 397
    8. Deogarh: 5
    9. Dhenkanal: 93
    10. Gajapati: 9
    11. Ganjam: 8
    12. Jagatsinghpur: 91
    13. Jajpur: 183
    14. Jharsuguda: 26
    15. Kalahandi: 9
    16. Kandhamal: 20
    17. Kendrapada: 59
    18. Keonjhar: 72
    19. Khurda: 529
    20. Koraput: 32
    21. Malkangiri: 32
    22. Mayurbhanj: 141
    23. Nawarangpur: 18
    24. Nayagarh: 62
    25. Nuapada: 5
    26. Puri: 174
    27. Rayagada: 33
    28. Sambalpur: 25
    29. Sonepur: 17
    30. Sundargarh: 64
    31. State Pool: 101

New recovery: 3258
Cumulative tested: 14263163
Positive: 929788
Recovered: 897362
Active cases: 28015

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR