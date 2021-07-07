Odisha: Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Mayurbhanj District Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,602 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 6th July
New Positive Cases: 2602
In quarantine: 1495
Local contacts: 1107
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 99
2. Balasore: 164
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 95
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 21
7. Cuttack: 397
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 93
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 91
13. Jajpur: 183
14. Jharsuguda: 26
15. Kalahandi: 9
16. Kandhamal: 20
17. Kendrapada: 59
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 529
20. Koraput: 32
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 141
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 62
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 174
27. Rayagada: 33
28. Sambalpur: 25
29. Sonepur: 17
30. Sundargarh: 64
31. State Pool: 101
New recovery: 3258
Cumulative tested: 14263163
Positive: 929788
Recovered: 897362
Active cases: 28015