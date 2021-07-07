India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses landmark milestone of 36 Cr

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage surpassed 36 crores yesterday. A total of 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses have been administered through 47,07,778 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 36,05,998 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,36,072 2nd Dose 73,43,749 FLWs 1st Dose 1,76,16,750 2nd Dose 97,45,413 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 10,47,29,719 2nd Dose 30,47,880 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,17,29,358 2nd Dose 2,06,95,452 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,93,94,933 2nd Dose 2,67,84,222 Total 36,13,23,548

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 43,733 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since ten continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,59,920.

A net decline of 4,437 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.50% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 55 consecutive days now. 47,240 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 3,000 (3,507) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,97,99,534 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 47,240 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.18%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,07,216 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 42.33 crore (42,33,32,097) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.39% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.29% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 16 consecutive days now, and has remained below 5% less for a month.