Aakash BYJU’S launches its First Classroom Centre in Baleswar in Odisha

Baleswar: To further the motto of expanding its network to various parts of the country to help thousands of students realise their dreams of becoming doctors and IITians, Aakash BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, today inaugurated its First Classroom Centre in Baleswar, Odisha. The new centre will have 9 classrooms accommodating up to 800 students.This is the fifth Classroom Centre of Aakash BYJU’S in Odisha with others being located in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The Classroom Centre was inaugurated by Mr. Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S along with other company officials. The Officials who present on this occasion are Mr. Harindar Pal Singh, Branch Head, Baleswar, Mr. Bikash Das, RSGH, Odisha, Mr. Surya Bhanu Singh, Academic Director, Odisha and Mr.Joydip Mookherjee, Regional Operation Head, East.

Located at Aakash BYJU’S, 5th Floor, The Landmark Building, Nalamganj, Near SBI, Mallikashpur Proof Road, Baleswar, Odisha 756003 the Classroom Centre will cater to students preparing for Engineering, Medical and Foundation-level courses that help them prepare for various types of competitive examinations e.g. Olympiads etc. apart from strengthening their basics.

Speaking about the inauguration of the new centre, Mr Ajay Bahadur Singh, Regional Director – East, Aakash BYJU’S said: “The new Classroom centre in Baleswar will be a big boon for local students aspiring to clear Olympiads and prepare for becoming doctors and IITians. Today, Aakash BYJU’S is widely known for providing quality education throughout the country through its Pan-India network of Centres. The quality of our educational content and the effectiveness of our teaching methodologies, as evidenced by the number of selections of students, have made Aakash one of the top choices for students intending to qualify for undergraduate medical and engineering courses.”

Added Mr Singh, “It is a matter of great pleasure for us to expand our footprint in Odisha. The addition of this branch to our national network reflects our commitment to offering standardized quality teaching, modern infrastructure and an environment conducive for learning to students across India, using technology-enabled systems.” Students who wish to take admission in Aakash BYJU’S can either take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST) or register for ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

The programs offered at Aakash BYJU’S prepare students extensively and exhaustively for various examinations. Further, the teaching methodology adopted focuses on conceptual and application-based learning that distinguishes it as a brand. The expert faculty at Aakash BYJU’S follows modern and interactive teaching methods that help students to achieve their goals. The proven success record of Aakash BYJU’S can be, thus, attributed to its unique education delivery system which emphasizes on focused and result-oriented teaching methodology.