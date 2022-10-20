Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated new district head hospital to provide good health care to the people of Kendrapada district

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated new district head hospital to provide good health care to the people of Kendrapada district. The 44-bed new hospital features state-of-the-art OPD, 12 ICUs, radiology and MRI CT scan.

The Chief Minister said that this hospital will be very helpful in transforming the healthcare sector of Kendrapada. Including emphasis on the mantra ‘Every life is precious’, he advised everyone to serve the patients visiting the hospital with dedication and respect.