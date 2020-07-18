Odisha: Malkangiri District reports 8 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 274

Malkangiri: Malkangiri District reports 8 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 274.

It should be noted that 591 new COVID19 cases detected from 25 districts in Odisha; 394 from quarantine centres & 197 are local contact.Total number of positive cases jumps to 16701. Ganjam district reports the maximum 182 COVID19 cases. Khurda records highest single-day spike of 121 positive cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Baragarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Bolangir: 9

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Ganjam: 182

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 6

16. Khurda: 121

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 8

19. Mayurbhanj: 22

20. Nabarangpur: 22

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Puri: 6

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 20

25. Sundargarh: 18

New Recoveries: 453

Cumulative Tested: 377893

Positive: 16701

Recovered: 11330

Active Cases: 5259

