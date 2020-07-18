Dalai Lama Concerned about floods in Assam, written to the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal 

Dharamshala: In the current flood situation ,The Dalai Lama showed His Gesture of Solidarity to the People of Assam. In His Concern about the damage caused by floods in Assam, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written to the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

He wrote, “The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year, Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many due to flooding in many parts of your state.”

He further added, “I appreciate that the State Government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts.”

The Dalai Lama concluded by offering his deep condolences to the Chief Minister, to families who have lost loved ones and to everyone who has been affected by the flooding

