Odisha: Dhenkanal District reports 9 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 121

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal District reports 9 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 121.
It should be noted that 591 new COVID19 cases detected from 25 districts in Odisha; 394 from quarantine centres & 197 are local contact.Total number of positive cases jumps to 16701. Ganjam district reports the maximum 182 COVID19 cases. Khurda records highest single-day spike of 121 positive cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Baragarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Bolangir: 9
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Ganjam: 182
11. Jagatsinghpur: 22
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 6
16. Khurda: 121
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 8
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nabarangpur: 22
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Puri: 6
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 20
25. Sundargarh: 18
New Recoveries: 453
Cumulative Tested: 377893
Positive: 16701
Recovered: 11330
Active Cases: 5259