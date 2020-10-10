Odisha lacked democratic values during the last 21 years of the BJD Government, alleged Congress leader Dr A Chellakumar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has not seen any development and has lacked democratic values during the last 21 years of the BJD Government, alleged Congress in-charge for Odisha Dr A Chellakumar here on Friday.

He was addressing a Press conference here for the first time after being appointed Odisha in-charge.

“Forget about MLAs and elected panchayat representatives, even Cabinet Ministers are not being able to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. People have elected leaders to have their say through them before the Government. But they are not able meet the head of the Government. This is a mockery of democracy,” alleged Chellakumar. He said, “Whatever development Odisha has seen, it had all happened during the Congress tenure. Eight big industries, including Rourkela Steel Plant and Nalco and three ports, including Paratip Port, had come up during Congress rule. Odisha had seen rapid development in irrigation, tourism and hotel sectors during the JB Patnaik Government.

To a question has to why Congress has seen defeats in successive elections, Chellakumar said, “The BJP and the BJD have mastered political marketing.

The Congress believes in work. We will go to people and remind them about development progrmmes undertaken the Congress regime. Regarding party organistion, he said student, youth and women committees from block to State levels would be restructured during a month’s time. He said names of candidates for Baleswar Sadar and Tirtol Assembly by-polls would be declared soon.

He claimed that the Congress would see remarkable development in three months and form Government in the State in 2024.Regarding change of PCC president, he said, “There is need to change work style only. The Congress has all strengths.”He slammed the BJD for supporting the firm Bills in Lok Sabha and opposing them in Rajya Sabha. He said the BJD and the BJP are two sides of a coin. Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra slammed the State Government for remaining silent over fire mishap near Raj Bhavan.

“It is not clear who many people have lost life due to the mishap. The State Government should have filed a criminal case, But it is disappointing that the Government has sit silent,” said Narasingha.PCC president Niranjan Patnaik and working president Pradeep Majhi were present.

