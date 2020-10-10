Congress holds meet ahead of Tirtol by poll

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The district congress committee on Thursday organized a party workers meeting at Anakhia in Biridi block ahead of Tirtol by poll. A Chella Kumar party state observer accompanying PCC president Niranjan Patnaik, MLAs Suresh Chandra Routray,Taraprasad Bahinipati, party leaders Chiranjib Biswal, Pradeep Majhi and Ganeswar Behera attended the meeting and discussed several subjects relating to Tirtol by poll.

The meeting was predominantly organized collecting views from party sympathizers for selecting a party candidate for the upcoming Tirtol by election schedule to be held on 3 November 2020.

While speaking on the occasion attending party leaders emphasized selecting a candidate choice for all, opinions of gross level congress supporters would be mulled before candidate declaration, they underlined.

The state observer Chella Kumar spelt out misrules of both BJP led union and state rule BJD governments. Unemployment’s are rising in Odisha government have failed to provide jobs to its original residents, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities have mutilated common people during Covid 19 period, while voices of citizens have been disregarded so Mr Kumar appealed party workers to be united strengthening congress during upcoming Tirtol by election. Later Mr Kumar held personal interactions with few local congress leaders with regards to issue of candidate selection.

However sources informed that the Congress party in Tirtol assembly constituency moves in a crucial juncture over the issue of candidate selection. Three of senior congress leaders have crossed over the party and switched over to BJD and BJP.

The party is facing dearth of a suitable aspirant for the by poll. Many congress leaders have expressed strong displeasure’s over the present leadership, due to bad selection of candidate congress vote percentage drastically declined in 2019 elections as consequence party maintained third position in poll, so this pre poll Congress gathering marks significance and party workers eyeing how party’s state leadership is managing the situation.

Related

comments