Heavy rain predicted in Odisha for 3 days

Bhubaneswar: With a fresh low pressure over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a depression in the next few hours, the Regional Office of the IMD here on Friday issued heavy rainfall warning for several parts of the State.

The low pressure system is likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on October 12.Under its impact, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places over many districts for next two to three days.Light to moderate rain or thundershower are also likely to occur at most places over districts of south coastal Odisha, south interior.

Related

comments