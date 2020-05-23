Odisha: Koraput Police seized 1640 kg 100 gm Marijuana ; Accused managed to escape from the spot

Report by Nishapati Nayak; Koraput: Raid conducted by Semiliguda Police on illegal transportation of marijuana today early morning at about 5.15 am at Malidoliamba chhack( circle) on Semiliguda-Pottangi road road on N.H. 26. In which one brown colour 6 wheeler container bearing Regd. No. C.G-08-W-4466 and 1640 kg 100 gm (16 Quintals 40 Kg 100 gm) of marijuana has been seized and the accused managed to escape from the spot in connection with Semiliguda PS Case No. 42/2020, dtd. 22.05.2020, u/s 20 (b) (ii) (C) NDPS Act, 1985.

The value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be in excess of one crore rupees. Traffic was light at this time of night in Lockdown. . During the search of the confiscated container, a large quantity of marij packets were found in the back of the driver’s seat in a secret cabin. The driver returned from the scene. The cannabis was weighed in the presence of Semiliguda Tahsildar Sarat Majhi, who is in charge of the magistrate, Semiliguda police said.

This trap was headed by Mr. Niranjan Behera,SDPO, Sunabeda,Mr.Dhiren Behera,IIC,semiliguda and team .

