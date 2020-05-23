INS Kesari entered Port Louis today carrying #COVID19 related essential medicines

New Delhi: As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Louis Mauritius on 23 May 2020. The Government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries in dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, and towards this Indian Naval Ship Kesari is carrying COVID related essential medicines and a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines for the people of Mauritius.

In addition, a 14-member Specialist Medical Team comprising Indian Navy doctors and paramedics is also embarked onboard this ship, to work alongside their Mauritian counterparts and together render assistance for COIVD-19 related emergencies. The Medical Assistance Team includes among others, a Community Medicine specialist, a pulmonologist and an anesthesiologist.

An official ceremony for handing over the medicines from the Government of India to Government of Mauritius was held on 23 May 2020. Hon’ble Minister for Health, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal received the consignment on behalf of Government of Mauritius. The Indian side was represented by the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, H.E Shri Tanmaya Lal. The minister also interacted with Commander Mukesh Tayal, Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship Kesari during the handing over ceremony.

The assistance to Mauritius is a part of the Government of India outreach amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Mission Sagar’, is in consonance with the Prime Ministers vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’. This mission highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the IOR and builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

