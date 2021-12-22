Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 183 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st December

New Positive Cases: 183

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 108

Local contacts: 75

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Cuttack: 13

5. Deogarh: 8

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 5

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 3

10. Kendrapada: 2

11. Khurda: 99

12. Mayurbhanj: 1

13. Nayagarh: 4

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 7

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 6

18. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 170

Cumulative tested: 24992088

Positive: 1053349

Recovered: 1043045

Active cases: 1804