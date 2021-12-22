Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 183 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st December
New Positive Cases: 183
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 108
Local contacts: 75
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Cuttack: 13
5. Deogarh: 8
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 5
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 3
10. Kendrapada: 2
11. Khurda: 99
12. Mayurbhanj: 1
13. Nayagarh: 4
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 7
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 6
18. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 170
Cumulative tested: 24992088
Positive: 1053349
Recovered: 1043045
Active cases: 1804