Odisha reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 183 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053349. Khordha district registered the Highest of 99 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 21st December
New Positive Cases: 183
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 108
Local contacts: 75
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Cuttack: 13
5. Deogarh: 8
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 5
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 3
10. Kendrapada: 2
11. Khurda: 99
12. Mayurbhanj: 1
13. Nayagarh: 4
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 7
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 6
18. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 170
Cumulative tested: 24992088
Positive: 1053349
Recovered: 1043045
Active cases: 1804