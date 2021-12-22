Odisha reports 183 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 183 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053349. Khordha district registered the Highest of 99 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 13 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 21st December

New Positive Cases: 183

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 108

Local contacts: 75

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Cuttack: 13

5. Deogarh: 8

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 5

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 3

10. Kendrapada: 2

11. Khurda: 99

12. Mayurbhanj: 1

13. Nayagarh: 4

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 7

16. Sonepur: 1

17. Sundargarh: 6

18. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 170

Cumulative tested: 24992088

Positive: 1053349

Recovered: 1043045

Active cases: 1804