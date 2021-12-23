Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 84 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 84 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 155 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd December

New Positive Cases: 155

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 91

Local contacts: 64

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 1

3. Cuttack: 8

4. Deogarh: 7

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Khurda: 84

13. Mayurbhanj: 1

14. Puri: 1

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 10

17. Sundargarh: 3

18. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 174

Cumulative tested: 25053848

Positive: 1053504

Recovered: 1043219

Active cases: 1784