Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 84 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 84 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 155 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd December
New Positive Cases: 155
Of which 0-18 years: 32
In quarantine: 91
Local contacts: 64
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 1
3. Cuttack: 8
4. Deogarh: 7
5. Dhenkanal: 1
6. Ganjam: 4
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 4
9. Jharsuguda: 4
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Khurda: 84
13. Mayurbhanj: 1
14. Puri: 1
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 10
17. Sundargarh: 3
18. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 174
Cumulative tested: 25053848
Positive: 1053504
Recovered: 1043219
Active cases: 1784