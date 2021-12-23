Odisha reports 155 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 155 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053504. Khordha district registered the Highest of 84 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 8 cases

Covid-19 Report For 22nd December

New Positive Cases: 155

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 91

Local contacts: 64

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 1

3. Cuttack: 8

4. Deogarh: 7

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 4

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Khurda: 84

13. Mayurbhanj: 1

14. Puri: 1

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 10

17. Sundargarh: 3

18. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 174

Cumulative tested: 25053848

Positive: 1053504

Recovered: 1043219

Active cases: 1784