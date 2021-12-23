Odisha Chief Secretary holds meeting with officials to strictly implement Covid guidelines in all districts

Bhubaneswar : After looking forward to the growing Covid cases in state and detection of new Covid variant Omicron , Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra inspected the coveted condition of various districts and directed the District Magistrates, Health Officers, Block and Panchayat Officers to carry out targeted programs for 100 per cent immunization by January 15.

Besides, in view of the growing Omicron situation in different parts of the world and in different parts of India, the Chief Secretary directed all government hospitals to have adequate medicines, oxygen cylinders, beds, ICUs, ventilators and ancillary medical facilities.

Health officials were instructed to test samples of people who were involved in bullying, delivery men, shopkeepers, students living in hostels, weddings and funerals.

The Chief Secretary , also directed the district magistrates and police officers to strictly enforce the rules of the number prescribed for participation in weddings, vows and funerals. Experimental samples were ordered in crowded places such as markets and industrial areas.

Further, the meeting was attended by Information and Public Relations Department and Chief Administrative Secretary Vishnupad Sethi,Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Managing Director of Odisha Herbal Corporation Mrs. Yamni Sarangi, Chief Administrative Secretary, Administrative Secretary and Specialists of the respective departments.