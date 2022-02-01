Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 652 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 652 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3086 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 31st Jan
New Positive Cases: 3086
Of which 0-18 years: 454
In quarantine: 1797
Local contacts: 1289
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 82
2. Balasore: 76
3. Bargarh: 36
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 325
8. Deogarh: 69
9. Dhenkanal: 71
10. Gajapati: 63
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 74
13. Jajpur: 149
14. Jharsuguda: 69
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 24
17. Kendrapada: 49
18. Keonjhar: 39
19. Khurda: 652
20. Koraput: 44
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 109
23. Nawarangpur: 84
24. Nayagarh: 110
25. Nuapada: 106
26. Puri: 42
27. Rayagada: 40
28. Sambalpur: 75
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 216
31. State Pool: 125
New recoveries: 8181
Cumulative tested: 27686482
Positive: 1252326
Recovered: 1201546
Active cases: 42098