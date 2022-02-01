Odisha reports 3086 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3086 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1252326. Khordha district registered the Highest of 652 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 325 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 31st Jan

New Positive Cases: 3086

Of which 0-18 years: 454

In quarantine: 1797

Local contacts: 1289

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 82

2. Balasore: 76

3. Bargarh: 36

4. Bhadrak: 77

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 325

8. Deogarh: 69

9. Dhenkanal: 71

10. Gajapati: 63

11. Ganjam: 46

12. Jagatsinghpur: 74

13. Jajpur: 149

14. Jharsuguda: 69

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 49

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 652

20. Koraput: 44

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 109

23. Nawarangpur: 84

24. Nayagarh: 110

25. Nuapada: 106

26. Puri: 42

27. Rayagada: 40

28. Sambalpur: 75

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 216

31. State Pool: 125

New recoveries: 8181

Cumulative tested: 27686482

Positive: 1252326

Recovered: 1201546

Active cases: 42098