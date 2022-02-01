Odisha reports 3086 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3086 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1252326. Khordha district registered the Highest of 652 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 325 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 31st Jan
New Positive Cases: 3086
Of which 0-18 years: 454
In quarantine: 1797
Local contacts: 1289
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 82
2. Balasore: 76
3. Bargarh: 36
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 325
8. Deogarh: 69
9. Dhenkanal: 71
10. Gajapati: 63
11. Ganjam: 46
12. Jagatsinghpur: 74
13. Jajpur: 149
14. Jharsuguda: 69
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 24
17. Kendrapada: 49
18. Keonjhar: 39
19. Khurda: 652
20. Koraput: 44
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 109
23. Nawarangpur: 84
24. Nayagarh: 110
25. Nuapada: 106
26. Puri: 42
27. Rayagada: 40
28. Sambalpur: 75
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 216
31. State Pool: 125
New recoveries: 8181
Cumulative tested: 27686482
Positive: 1252326
Recovered: 1201546
Active cases: 42098