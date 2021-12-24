Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 58 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 58 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd December

New Positive Cases: 141

Of which 0-18 years: 19

In quarantine: 84

Local contacts: 57

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 12

5. Deogarh: 9

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 10

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 58

14. Mayurbhanj: 3

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 4

19. Sundargarh: 8

20. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 172

Cumulative tested: 25111815

Positive: 1053645

Recovered: 1043391

Active cases: 1751