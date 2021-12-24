Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 58 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 58 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 141 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd December
New Positive Cases: 141
Of which 0-18 years: 19
In quarantine: 84
Local contacts: 57
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 12
5. Deogarh: 9
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kendrapada: 10
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 58
14. Mayurbhanj: 3
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Nuapada: 3
17. Puri: 1
18. Sambalpur: 4
19. Sundargarh: 8
20. State Pool: 11
New recoveries: 172
Cumulative tested: 25111815
Positive: 1053645
Recovered: 1043391
Active cases: 1751