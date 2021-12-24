Odisha reports 141 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 141 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1053645. Khordha district registered the Highest of 58 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd December

New Positive Cases: 141

Of which 0-18 years: 19

In quarantine: 84

Local contacts: 57

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 12

5. Deogarh: 9

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kendrapada: 10

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 58

14. Mayurbhanj: 3

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 4

19. Sundargarh: 8

20. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 172

Cumulative tested: 25111815

Positive: 1053645

Recovered: 1043391

Active cases: 1751