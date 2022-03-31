Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 5 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 5 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 32 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 30th March

New Positive Cases: 32

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 20

Local contacts: 12

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 3

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Gajapati: 5

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Jharsuguda: 1

8. Kendrapada: 3

9. Khurda: 5

10. Mayurbhanj: 1

11. Sambalpur: 3

12. Sundargarh: 4

13. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 46

Cumulative tested: 30664713

Positive: 1287640

Recovered: 1278081

Active cases: 385