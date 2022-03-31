Interaction Programme between Student, Teacher and Scientist at CSIR -IMMT

Bhubaneswar: Under the programe “Jigyasa” CSIR IMMT Bhubaneswar organized a demonstration programme for students and teachers. Three school of Bhubaneswar such as Nayapalli Govt. School, DM School and Sainik School participated in this programe. There were 14 groups of 10 students each for visitingthe scientific experiments. 5 experiments of physics, 1 of ore Materials, 2 of Sophisticated Instruments, XRF, SEM(Electron Microscope), RAMAN, XRD and many more showcased during the demonstration.

After the pandemic, such type of Demonstration programme was organized for the first time under Scientific Social Responsibility Initiative.

On this occasion Prof. Suddhasatwa Basu, Director CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswarsaid that, Exposing the school children to the state-of-the-artlaboratory facilities and creating interest and awareness to high science is important for the nation, when these school children’s end up in taking R&D and innovation as their profession. IMMT is organizing two Jigyasa events after a gap of two years to interact with scientists and experience the high-end facilities through their own eyes.

Dr. Bhagyadhar Bhoi, Chief Scientist of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar interacted with the students and encouraged the young minds of the country to become next generation Scientist and to play a vital role in the sustainable development of the nation.

National research development laboratory of CSIR have taken of JIGYASA progrmme to provide different types of demonstration that will ignite the minds of school students. Today CSIR IMMT has invited school students along with teachers to witness different scientific experiments and also see a no of sophisticated instruments used in advanced scientific research.

Students of Nayapalli Govt. School, DM School and Sainik School were excited seeing the electron microscope physical experiments and other experiments.

