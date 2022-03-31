India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 184.06 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.06 Cr (1,84,06,55,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,19,86,205 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.60 Cr (1,60,81,696) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403635 2nd Dose 9999355 Precaution Dose 4455582 FLWs 1st Dose 18413143 2nd Dose 17508690 Precaution Dose 6858397 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 16081696 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57108229 2nd Dose 37947928 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554549678 2nd Dose 465540817 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202738270 2nd Dose 185239023 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126729917 2nd Dose 115382831 Precaution Dose 11697814 Precaution Dose 2,30,11,793 Total 1,84,06,55,005

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 14,307 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,594 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,89,004.

1,225 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,07,987 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.91 Cr (78,91,64,922) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.20%.