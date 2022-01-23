Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 2262 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 2262 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 8520 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd Jan

New Positive Cases: 8520

Of which 0-18 years: 937

In quarantine: 4941

Local contacts: 3579

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 142

2. Balasore: 346

3. Bargarh: 141

4. Bhadrak: 112

5. Balangir: 217

6. Boudh: 86

7. Cuttack: 789

8. Deogarh: 75

9. Dhenkanal: 90

10. Gajapati: 98

11. Ganjam: 88

12. Jagatsinghpur: 165

13. Jajpur: 253

14. Jharsuguda: 118

15. Kalahandi: 226

16. Kandhamal: 100

17. Kendrapada: 134

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 2262

20. Koraput: 157

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 180

23. Nawarangpur: 192

24. Nayagarh: 216

25. Nuapada: 199

26. Puri: 149

27. Rayagada: 187

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 89

30. Sundargarh: 932

31. State Pool: 466

New recoveries: 11344

Cumulative tested: 27131889

Positive: 1204660

Recovered: 1110767

Active cases: 85320