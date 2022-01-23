Odisha reports 8520 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8520 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1204660. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2262 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 789 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd Jan
New Positive Cases: 8520
Of which 0-18 years: 937
In quarantine: 4941
Local contacts: 3579
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 142
2. Balasore: 346
3. Bargarh: 141
4. Bhadrak: 112
5. Balangir: 217
6. Boudh: 86
7. Cuttack: 789
8. Deogarh: 75
9. Dhenkanal: 90
10. Gajapati: 98
11. Ganjam: 88
12. Jagatsinghpur: 165
13. Jajpur: 253
14. Jharsuguda: 118
15. Kalahandi: 226
16. Kandhamal: 100
17. Kendrapada: 134
18. Keonjhar: 126
19. Khurda: 2262
20. Koraput: 157
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 192
24. Nayagarh: 216
25. Nuapada: 199
26. Puri: 149
27. Rayagada: 187
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 89
30. Sundargarh: 932
31. State Pool: 466
New recoveries: 11344
Cumulative tested: 27131889
Positive: 1204660
Recovered: 1110767
Active cases: 85320