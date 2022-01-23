Odisha reports 8520 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8520 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1204660. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2262 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 789 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd Jan

New Positive Cases: 8520

Of which 0-18 years: 937

In quarantine: 4941

Local contacts: 3579

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 142

2. Balasore: 346

3. Bargarh: 141

4. Bhadrak: 112

5. Balangir: 217

6. Boudh: 86

7. Cuttack: 789

8. Deogarh: 75

9. Dhenkanal: 90

10. Gajapati: 98

11. Ganjam: 88

12. Jagatsinghpur: 165

13. Jajpur: 253

14. Jharsuguda: 118

15. Kalahandi: 226

16. Kandhamal: 100

17. Kendrapada: 134

18. Keonjhar: 126

19. Khurda: 2262

20. Koraput: 157

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 180

23. Nawarangpur: 192

24. Nayagarh: 216

25. Nuapada: 199

26. Puri: 149

27. Rayagada: 187

28. Sambalpur: 127

29. Sonepur: 89

30. Sundargarh: 932

31. State Pool: 466

New recoveries: 11344

Cumulative tested: 27131889

Positive: 1204660

Recovered: 1110767

Active cases: 85320