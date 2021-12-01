Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 113 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 237 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November
Covid-19 Report For 30th November
New Positive Cases: 237
Of which 0-18 years: 39
In quarantine: 139
Local contacts: 98
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Balangir: 5
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 19
6. Dhenkanal: 3
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 113
14. Mayurbhanj: 8
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Puri: 3
17. Sambalpur: 13
18. Sundargarh: 16
19. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 203
Cumulative tested: 23789724
Positive: 1049345
Recovered: 1038509
Active cases: 2370