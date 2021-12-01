Odisha reports 237 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 237 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049345. Khordha district registered the Highest of 113 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases

Covid-19 Report For 30th November

New Positive Cases: 237

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 139

Local contacts: 98

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 5

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 113

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 13

18. Sundargarh: 16

19. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 203

Cumulative tested: 23789724

Positive: 1049345

Recovered: 1038509

Active cases: 2370