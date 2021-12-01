KVK ICAR-CIFA organises training program on Integrated farming for livelihood

Kausalyaganga: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha under the administrative control of ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar, organised a capacity building residential training program on ‘Integrated farming for livelihood’ for the farmers and farm women of Jatni block of Khordha district, sponsored by ATMA- Jatni, Khordha during 29-30 November, 2021. Mr. A.K Dash, Senior Scientist and Head KVK-Khordha, in his welcome address emphasised on the collaboration of KVK-Khordha with other partners in the district for a larger scale dissemination and adoption of integrated farming system (IFS) by the farmers of Khordha district. Dr. S.K. Swain, Director of ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar in his inaugural address urged the farmers and farm women to adopt location specific sustainable IFS models and to integrate other agriculture and allied enterprises into pond based integrated system for harnessing higher production and income. He appreciated KVK-Khordha for initiating such capacity building training programmes with other active partners in the district for the benefit of the farming community. Mr. Debasish Ray Mohapatra, Block Technology Manager ATMA-Jatni block, briefed about the training programme and selection of participants for the program.

Mr. P.R Sahoo, Subject Matter Specialist (Fisheries) and Dr. B.K Banja Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Science) were the Course-coordinators and Mr. A.K Dash, Senior Scientist and Head KVK-Khordha was the Course-Director of the program.

