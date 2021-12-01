Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 237 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

New Positive Cases: 237

Of which 0-18 years: 39

In quarantine: 139

Local contacts: 98

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 5

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 113

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 13

18. Sundargarh: 16

19. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 203

Cumulative tested: 23789724

Positive: 1049345

Recovered: 1038509

Active cases: 2370