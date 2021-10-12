Odisha: Khordha District Reports 274 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 274 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 529 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th October
New Positive Cases: 529
Of which 0-18 years: 62
In quarantine: 308
Local contacts: 221
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 37
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Keonjhar: 7
16. Khurda: 274
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 23
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 6
21. Puri: 13
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 11
24. Sundargarh: 10
25. State Pool: 63
New recoveries: 469
Cumulative tested: 20765245
Positive: 1032673
Recovered: 1019218
Active cases: 5141
