Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 37 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 37 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 529 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th October New Positive Cases: 529 Of which 0-18 years: 62 In quarantine: 308 Local contacts: 221 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) 1. Angul: 3 2. Balasore: 20 3. Bargarh: 1 4. Bhadrak: 3 5. Balangir: 1 6. Cuttack: 37 7. Deogarh: 1 8. Dhenkanal: 1 9. Gajapati: 3 10. Ganjam: 6 11. Jagatsinghpur: 8 12. Jajpur: 15 13. Jharsuguda: 2 14. Kendrapada: 11 15. Keonjhar: 7 16. Khurda: 274 17. Koraput: 2 18. Mayurbhanj: 23 19. Nayagarh: 7 20. Nuapada: 6 21. Puri: 13 22. Rayagada: 1 23. Sambalpur: 11 24. Sundargarh: 10 25. State Pool: 63 New recoveries: 469 Cumulative tested: 20765245 Positive: 1032673 Recovered: 1019218 Active cases: 5141