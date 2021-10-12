Odisha reports 529 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 529 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1032673. Khordha district registered the Highest of 274 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 37 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th October
New Positive Cases: 529
Of which 0-18 years: 62
In quarantine: 308
Local contacts: 221
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 37
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 8
12. Jajpur: 15
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Keonjhar: 7
16. Khurda: 274
17. Koraput: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 23
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 6
21. Puri: 13
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 11
24. Sundargarh: 10
25. State Pool: 63
New recoveries: 469
Cumulative tested: 20765245
Positive: 1032673
Recovered: 1019218
Active cases: 5141