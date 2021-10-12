Odisha reports 529 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 529 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1032673 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 274 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 37 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th October

New Positive Cases: 529

Of which 0-18 years: 62

In quarantine: 308

Local contacts: 221

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1