Odisha: Khordha district reports 195 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 195 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 387 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 9th November

New Positive Cases: 387

Of which 0-18 years: 75

In quarantine: 223

Local contacts: 164

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 33

7. Deogarh: 6

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Ganjam: 3

11. Jagatsinghpur: 10

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 6

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 195

18. Mayurbhanj: 2

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 6

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 18

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 461

Cumulative tested: 22588700

Positive: 1044428

Recovered: 1033027

Active cases: 2980