Odisha: Cuttack district reports 33 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 33 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 387 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th November
New Positive Cases: 387
Of which 0-18 years: 75
In quarantine: 223
Local contacts: 164
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 33
7. Deogarh: 6
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Ganjam: 3
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 10
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 6
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 195
18. Mayurbhanj: 2
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nayagarh: 6
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 18
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 6
26. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 461
Cumulative tested: 22588700
Positive: 1044428
Recovered: 1033027
Active cases: 2980