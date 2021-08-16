Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 23 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 868 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th August

New positives: 868

Of which 0-18 years: 104

In quarantine: 507

Local contacts: 361

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 8

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 154

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 15

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 23

13. Jajpur: 45

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 26

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 256

20. Malkangiri: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 28

22. Nayagarh: 21

23. Nuapada: 6

24. Puri: 21

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 39

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 54

New recoveries: 1043

Cumulative tested: 17088513

Positive: 99543

Recovered: 978240

Active cases: 10187