Odisha HC Orders Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Repair: Temple Administration Instructed to Establish High-Level Committee Within 2 Months

In a significant development regarding the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair case, the Odisha High Court issued a directive on Friday, instructing the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to establish a high-level committee within a two-month timeframe. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya conveyed, ‘The court’s order mandates the formation of a high-level committee within two months.

