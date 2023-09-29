Ministry of MSME to observe “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” on 1st October as part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Ministry of MSME will actively participate in “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign on 1st October 2023.

The Ministry has firmed up more than 200 events to be observed through its subordinate organizations for the “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” activity. National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Khadi and Village Industries (KVI), COIR Board, MGIRI-Wardha and NIMSME-Hyderabad & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises- Development Facilitation Offices (MSME-DFOs) through its countrywide network of office, training centers will participate in this campaign.

The Ministry of MSME has taken this endeavor very seriously and Secretary, Shri S.C.L. DAS is monitoring and reviewing the progress made so far with nodal officers from various organizations in Ministry for this campaign .

The Ministry has appointed a nodal officer of Joint secretary level to oversee the preparation of the entire campaign and activities to be held on 1st October 2023 across India. The theme for SHS 2023 is “Garbage Free India”. Ministry is actively perusing special campaign for disposal of pending matters (SCDPM) 3.0 and Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign from 15th Sept to 2nd Oct ’23.