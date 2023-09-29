Low-Pressure System Expected to Move Towards North Odisha Adjacent to West Bengal

A low-pressure system currently exists in the Northeast and adjacent Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. According to IMD, it is expected to intensify into a ‘well-marked low-pressure area’ and track northwestward towards the northern Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts within the next 48 hours.
